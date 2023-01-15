Bengals take 9-0 lead with Ja’Marr Chase touchdown

 Skip navigation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why, without Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens are unlikely to defeat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

The Bengals have methodically taken a two-possession lead in the first half of Sunday night’s playoff matchup with the Ravens.

After Evan McPherson hit a field goal to go up 3-0 in the first quarter, quarterback Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase with a 7-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter.

But McPherson missed the extra point to keep the score at 9-0, Bengals.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow started his first drive 5-of-5 for 36 yards. But three incompletions from the 21-yard line forced the club to settle for an Evan McPherson 39-yard field goal to go up 3-0 with 8:22 left in the first quarter.

On the next drive, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to force a pass to tight end Mark Andrews but was picked off by linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither for an extra Cincinnati possession.

Burrow converted a third-and-8 with a 12-yard pass to Chase, putting the club at the Baltimore 33. And after a sack, Burrow converted third-and-10 with a 13-yard pass to Chase.

The Bengals also got some help from a taunting penalty called on Marcus Peters, who got in Joe Mixon’s face after helping tackle him for a 1-yard gain in the red zone. A couple of plays later, Burrow hit Chase with a 7-yard scoring strike over the middle to take a 9-0 lead.

Burrow has started the game 12-of-15 passing for 105 yards. Chase has caught all six of his targets for 52 yards.