Bengals to host Cody Ford for a visit

  
Published March 16, 2023 04:40 AM
nbc_pft_batesbellloss_230314
March 14, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the Bengals have to make difficult cuts in free agency, reportedly including Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, to protect Joe Burrow and retain their biggest assets.

The Bengals have secured an agreement with tackle Orlando Brown and they are still looking for more help on the offensive line.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bengals will be visiting with guard Cody Ford. The team is also set for a visit with safety Nick Scott on Thursday.

Ford was a 2019 second-round pick by the Bills and he was traded to the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season. He appeared in 11 games for Arizona and made three starts after making 29 starts over his three seasons with the Bills.

Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa were the starting guards for the Bengals last season and both players remain under contract. Top reserve Max Scharping is a free agent, however, and that could be the role Ford would fill in Cincinnati.