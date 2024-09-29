 Skip navigation
Bengals up 21-14 at half after late TD

  
September 29, 2024 02:30 PM

It looked like the Panthers would go into halftime tied with the Bengals, but Cincinnati only needed a minute to move back in front.

After rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette’s first NFL touchdown made it 14-14, the Bengals drove quickly down the field on catches by Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas. Back-to-back pass interference penalties on the Panthers moved the Bengals down to the 1-yard-line.

Joe Burrow hit running back Zack Moss with a swing pass for a touchdown that put the Bengals up 21-14 at the break.

Legette had five catches in the first half as he stepped into bigger role with Adam Thielen out Diontae Johnson also has five catches as Andy Dalton is 16-of-21 for 134 yards. He did throw an interception that set up the first Bengals score, however.

Running back Chase Brown had that score and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase broke loose for a 63-yard score in the second quarter. Burrow is 13-of-19 for 165 yards and Higgins has been his favorite target with six catches for 60 yards.