Betting odds suggest good chance Stetson Bennett goes undrafted

  
Published April 17, 2023 11:05 AM

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has been the winning quarterback in the last two College Football Playoff National Championship Games, but that’s no guarantee he has an NFL future.

In fact, the betting odds suggest there’s a good chance that Bennett won’t be drafted next week.

Via DraftKings, the odds of Bennett going undrafted are +125. His odds are +300 for being drafted in the seventh round, +300 in the sixth round, +400 in the fifth round, +700 in the fourth round, +2000 in the third round, +5000 in the second round and +10,000 in the first round.

Although Bennett is a solid passer who has shown the ability to play well in big games, there are concerns about his size after he measured in at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds at the Combine. Also concerning is that Bennett was arrested for public intoxication in January.

Bennett will surely at least get a chance to prove himself as an undrafted free agent, but he’s likely to start his career at the bottom of an NFL depth chart after being on top in college.