Big play gets Saints back in game, as they now trail 10-7

  
Published October 7, 2024 09:14 PM

The Saints had their chances earlier in the first half but couldn’t take advantage of them. They were in the danger of being run over until Derek Carr finally hit a big one, drawing the Saints to within 10-7 of the Chiefs.

It’s just what the coach ordered.

Rashid Shaheed ran by the defense, turning safety Bryan Cook around with an inside move, and caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Carr. It is Shaheed’s ninth play of 30 yards or longer in three years.

He now has two catches for 58 yards.

Carr threw a pass up for grabs and was picked by Cook on the first drive and later missed a wide open Mason Tipton for what would have been a big gain. He is 7-of-11 for 85 yards.