Bijan Robinson: Arthur Smith will use me everywhere, receiver and running back

The Falcons drafted running back Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall, higher than running backs usually go in today’s NFL. But Robinson says coach Arthur Smith sees him as more than a running back.

Robinson said Smith knows the best way to employ his skills, and that will include not just running back but also lining up at receiver.

“He uses me everywhere, from receiver to running back ,” Robinson said, via ESPN. “He lets me do my abilities and skill set the right way, whether it’s catching the ball, running routes, obviously running the football, blocking and doing it all.”

The Falcons already had a 1,000-yard rookie running back last year in Tyler Allgeier, and it would be understandable if Allgeier isn’t happy with Robinson’s arrival. But Robinson said he and Allgeier have spoken and they think they’re going to work well together.

“It was all love from the start,” Robinson said. “I was just like, ‘Yo, bro, like, I’m just happy to be here. Happy to get to work with you and kind of pick your brain on certain things and be a guy that will just compete, and we’ll both have fun in that offense.’”