Bijan Robinson is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 5

  
Published October 3, 2025 11:33 AM

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is their Community MVP for Week 5.

Robinson held a book fair for more than 7,700 kids from more than 35 different elementary schools in Atlanta last month. Robinson read a book to the kids and had Falcons teammates join him to distribute gift bags with reading materials, pajamas, snacks, and a shirt to those in attendance.

“Literacy is more than reading; it’s about confidence, opportunity, and encouraging better futures for our youth,” Robinson said in a statement. “When I learned how many students were struggling with these skills, I knew I had to use my platform to encourage change. Through “BijanReads,” we’re aiming to make literacy fun and accessible for every child.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a charity of Robinson’s choice and he’ll join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible to receive the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.