Bijan Robinson: “Pretty cool” to show running backs it’s possible to go top 10

Bijan Robinson bucked the odds by going in the top 10 on Thursday night and he hopes that he proves to be a trail blazer for future running backs.

The Falcons made Robinson the eighth overall pick and the team said they see him as more than a running back after making the selection, but that’s where he’s going to be listed. He’s the first player since Saquon Barkley in 2018 to be drafted that early and he said on Friday that he hopes that he will influence a change in the way the position is viewed by NFL teams.

“I know the running back position in the top 10 is really, really rare ,” Robinson said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “But I mean, it’s pretty cool to be a guy that can share that and to show the younger kids in the college football, the younger running backs, that it’s possible — you just got to do everything the right way and just be as effective as you can for their program.”

Odds are that one player isn’t going to make a major change in the way the NFL values the running back position, but Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs — who went 12th to the Lions — doing well might lead to a bit of a shift in the years to come.