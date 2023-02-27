 Skip navigation
Bijan Robinson set for all Combine drills, DeWayne McBride out with hamstring injury

  
Published February 27, 2023 07:46 AM
nbc_pft_coachescombine_230227
February 27, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how important it is for NFL coaches to go to the Scouting Combine, given free agency is around the corner, and how much those drills can indicate a player’s potential.

A couple of the top running back prospects in this year’s draft will have different experiences at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Texas running back Bijan Robinson is slated to do all the drills at the Combine rather than wait to work out at Texas’ Pro Day in early March. Robinson is generally regarded as the top back in this year’s class after running for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Longhorns in 2022.

There’s been plenty of debate about the value of taking running backs early in the draft in recent years, but Robinson is widely projected to be a first-round pick come April.

Pelissero also reports that DeWayne McBride will not do drills in Indy because he recently hurt his hamstring while working out. McBride scored 19 touchdowns and ran for 1,713 yards at UAB last season. He was second in the nation to Brad Roberts of Air Force in rushing yards and tied for third in rushing touchdowns.

McBride is expected to work out at the school’s Pro Day on March 22.