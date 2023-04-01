Bill Belichick: Jonathan Jones “epitomizes what we want in a Patriot”

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was only officially a free agent for a few minutes before he agreed to a new contract to stay in New England . And Bill Belichick was thrilled.

Belichick said that with the retirement of Devin McCourty after 13 seasons in the Patriots’ secondary, it was particularly important to keep Jones for what he does both on and off the field.

“That was a big one ,” Belichick said, via MassLive.com. “We didn’t - especially with Devin, he gives us a lot of leadership and presence back there. He’s been a great player for us for a long time in a lot of different roles, including the kicking game, which is where he started. He epitomizes what we want in a Patriot player. It’s great to have him.”

Jones made the Patriots’ roster as an undrafted rookie out of Auburn in 2016, steadily increased his role on the defense and had his best year in 2022. Belichick knew Jones was a player he wanted back in New England.