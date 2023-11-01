Bill Belichick on possible Josh McDaniels return: Just getting ready for Washington

History repeated itself overnight when Josh McDaniels was fired as the Raiders’ head coach and that led to a question for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about whether history will repeat itself again.

The Raiders job was McDaniels’ second at-bat as a head coach and he was also fired by the Broncos during his second season on the job. That happened in 2010 and he wound up returning to the Patriots during the 2011 playoffs and took over his former job as the Patriots offensive coordinator in 2012.

New England’s offense hasn’t played at the same level since McDaniels’ departure, so it was not a great surprise that Belichick was asked about a potential reunion at his Wednesday morning press conference. Belichick’s response was also unsurprising.

“Just getting ready for Washington,” Belichick said.

Bill O’Brien is the current offensive coordinator for the Patriots. He worked with McDaniels at the tail end of his first stint in New England and was the offensive coordinator when McDaniels returned at the end of the 2011 season before leaving to become the Penn State head coach. There’s no sign that the Pats are looking to move on from O’Brien and McDaniels was fired with four years left on his contract, so he may not be in a rush to join up with another team right away.