Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bill Belichick refuses to talk about Lamar Jackson

  
Published March 28, 2023 06:15 AM
nbc_pft_lamarandpatriots_230328
March 28, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the nature of a Lamar Jackson trade feels out of the ordinary for the Patriots, but question if Bill Belichick could consider it if he’s feeling pressure to produce results.

On Monday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters that he heard from Meek Mill that Lamar Jackson wants to play for New England . Kraft said it’s coach Bill Belichick’s call.

Belichick was literally meek when it came to talking about Lamar.

Asked whether Belichick envisions a situation in which the Patriots pursue Jackson, Belichick said (via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com), “I’m not going to talk about players on any other team .”

Reminded that Jackson is a free agent, subject to the franchise tag, Belichick said, “Period.”

Belichick is incorrect. Exclamation point. Jackson currently is not employed by the Ravens or any team. He has no contract. He’s no more employed by the Ravens than I am.

Lamar is able to talk to other teams. Other teams are able to talk about him.

Whether it’s an old-school show of respect to other franchises (in the hopes that other franchises would return the favor) or an effort to keep his cards close to the vest, Belichick’s statement is factually incorrect.

The real question is whether the Patriots will nevertheless try to get Jackson. It would take a major contract and a major investment of current and future draft picks.

On Monday, Kraft talked about the importance of building a team with draft picks. He also did not insist that Belichick has a job beyond 2023, if the team doesn’t make it back to the playoffs.

Belichick could be tempted to go all in for 2023, if he may not be there to use the future draft picks. He has done unexpected things in the past, and this would be very unexpected.

The entire discussion assumes the Ravens would trade Jackson to the Patriots. Even though they aren’t in the same division, the franchises share a significant degree of acrimony. The Ravens, if they had another viable alternative, would likely not be inclined to hand the 2019 MVP to a coach with six Super Bowl pelts on the wall.