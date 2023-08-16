Bill Belichick: We’ll work Ezekiel Elliott in there when he’s ready

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially a Patriot, as he’s in Green Bay with the rest of his new team for joint practices with the Packers.

During his Wednesday press conference, head coach Bill Belichick said it was good to add Elliott to the roster.

“We had a good visit with him and I look forward to working with him,” Belichick said, Dakota Randall of NESN.com

When asked what Elliott can bring to New England’s offense, Belichick replied, “Well, we’ll see.”

“I spent time with him last night and on the trip to [go over] terminology and plays and protections, things like that,” Belichick said. “We’ll work him in there when he’s ready and see how that goes.”

Elliott, 28, rushed for 876 yards with 12 touchdowns last season. He is expected to provide some depth and veteran experience behind New England’s top back, Rhamondre Stevenson.