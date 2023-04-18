 Skip navigation
Bill O’Brien: Patriots’ offense is focused on moving forward, fresh start, clean slate

  
Published April 18, 2023 07:37 AM

The 2022 season was ugly for the Patriots’ offense. Bill O’Brien has been hired so the Patriots can put that ugliness behind them.

O’Brien, who is beginning his second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, told reporters today that the theme for the offense is “move forward ,” according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

O’Brien said everyone has a “fresh start, a clean slate.”

When asked specifically about quarterback Mac Jones, O’Brien said they’ve just started working together and it would be crazy for him to pretend he knows what the offense is going to look like this season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has declined to say even that Jones will be the starter over Bailey Zappe this year, although Jones has started every game he’s been healthy for in his two years in New England.

The Patriots surely need a fresh start after last season. If O’Brien can make that happen, he’ll have accomplished what he was brought in to do.