Bills announce all documents for new stadium have been signed for Erie County review
The Bills have crossed another hurdle in developing their new stadium.
The organization, Erie County, and New York State issued a joint statement on Tuesday noting that all documents and contracts for the project have been signed and submitted to the Erie County Legislature for its 30-day review.
The documents include the agreement for a 30-year lease on the new stadium that is set to be built adjacent to the current stadium in Orchard Park.
“Today marks another significant step taken as we approach a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring,” the statement reads. “We are thankful for the public/private partnerships we have shared to make this project in Western New York a reality.”
The lease also includes a non-relocation agreement that will help keep the team in Buffalo.
The Erie County Legislature will now have the final decision on approving the stadium.