Bills announce all documents for new stadium have been signed for Erie County review

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills announce all documents for new stadium have been signed for Erie County review

  
Published April 4, 2023 12:36 PM
nbc_pft_hcunderpressure_230403
April 3, 2023 08:39 AM
From Brandon Staley to Mike McCarthy, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which NFL head coaches they believe are under the most pressure entering the 2023 NFL season.

The Bills have crossed another hurdle in developing their new stadium.

The organization, Erie County, and New York State issued a joint statement on Tuesday noting that all documents and contracts for the project have been signed and submitted to the Erie County Legislature for its 30-day review.

The documents include the agreement for a 30-year lease on the new stadium that is set to be built adjacent to the current stadium in Orchard Park.

“Today marks another significant step taken as we approach a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring,” the statement reads. “We are thankful for the public/private partnerships we have shared to make this project in Western New York a reality.”

The lease also includes a non-relocation agreement that will help keep the team in Buffalo.

The Erie County Legislature will now have the final decision on approving the stadium.