Bills announce changes to their scouting staff

  
Published May 19, 2023 10:19 AM

The Bills announced a handful of changes to their scouting department on Friday.

Malik Boyd has been named named senior personnel advisor. Boyd, who played for the Vikings before moving into scouting, joined the team as pro personnel director in 2017 and will work as an executive scout in the pro and college personnel departments in his new role.

The Bills have named Chris Marrow and Curtis Rukavina their co-directors of pro scouting. They were previously the assistant directors of pro scouting and also began working for the Bills in 2017.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Lake Dawson is moving from director of college scouting to a senior executive role. His responsibilities will now include pro scouting in addition to ongoing work on the collegiate front.

The Bills rounded out the moves by naming A.J. Highsmith a national scout. He had been an area scout with the team since 2019.