Bills announce signings of five of their six draft picks

The Bills drafted six players. Five are signed.

The team announced Thursday that guard O’Cyrus Torrence (second round), linebacker Dorian Williams (third round), receiver Justin Shorter (fifth round), guard Nick Broeker (seventh round) and cornerback Alex Austin (seventh round) have signed.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid is the Bills’ only unsigned draft selection. Buffalo traded up to select Kincaid in the first round.

Torrence transferred from Louisiana to Florida in 2022 and earned All-America honors after starting 11 games at right guard.

Torrance will compete with Ryan Bates for the starting job at right guard, while Broeker is expected to compete with Connor McGovern and David Edwards at left guard.