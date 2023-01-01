 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Bills-Bengals starts later than usual, due to the Rose Bowl

  
Published January 1, 2023 04:57 AM
The most significant late-season Monday night game in years will end later than usual. Because it will start later than usual.

ESPN has announced that Bills-Bengals will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET, not the usual 8:15 p.m. ET. The delay is aimed at accommodating the Rose Bowl, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

Of course, there’s little chance that the Rose Bowl will be over by 8:30 p.m. ET, because college football games continue to take much more time than NFL games. Bowl games seem to last even longer.

Bills-Bengals will be televised by ABC, with ESPN sticking with the Rose Bowl and joining Bills-Bengals in progress, if needed.

When needed.