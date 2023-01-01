Bills-Bengals starts later than usual, due to the Rose Bowl
Published January 1, 2023 04:57 AM
nbc_csu_bufvcin_221229
It's a marquee QB matchup on Monday night as Allen and the Bills face Burrow and the Bengals, but Florio and Simms think Cincy's defense could make the difference.
The most significant late-season Monday night game in years will end later than usual. Because it will start later than usual.
ESPN has announced that Bills-Bengals will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET, not the usual 8:15 p.m. ET. The delay is aimed at accommodating the Rose Bowl, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday.
Of course, there’s little chance that the Rose Bowl will be over by 8:30 p.m. ET, because college football games continue to take much more time than NFL games. Bowl games seem to last even longer.
Bills-Bengals will be televised by ABC, with ESPN sticking with the Rose Bowl and joining Bills-Bengals in progress, if needed.
When needed.