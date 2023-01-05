 Skip navigation
Bills: Damar Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” in past 24 hours

  
Published January 5, 2023 05:37 AM

The Bills issued an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition on Thursday morning.

In a statement, the team says that Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from the effects of going into cardiac arrest on the field during this week’s game against the Bengals.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement said. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin’s agents also released a statement calling his improvement “substantial” and offering further thanks to medical personnel for their work and to those who have offered support to Hamlin over the last few days.