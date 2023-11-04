Bills elevate Josh Norman for Sunday’s game

The Bills elevated veteran cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Norman made his 2023 debut in last week’s game against the Buccaneers, playing five special teams snaps and making two tackles.

Norman, 35, played only two games last season, seeing 70 defensive snaps with the Panthers.

In 138 games over 12 seasons with four teams, Norman has totaled 499 tackles, 16 interceptions, 88 passes defensed and 20 forced fumbles.