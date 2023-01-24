Bills GM Brandon Beane: We didn’t get it done up front, and that starts with me

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that Sunday’s loss to the Bengals makes clear that he needs to do a better job of building the Bills’ offensive end defensive lines.

“Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said.

Beane said he needs to add talent on both lines, although he added that won’t be an easy job.

“If it was college, I’d love to get as many five stars as we can get,” Beane said. “It’s the cap, it’s the draft, we’ll have to work through that.”

Beane said the Bills need to be honest with themselves and say that there are things they need to improve to be on the level of the Chiefs and Bengals, who have met in the AFC Championship Game two years in a row while the Bills watched from home. Beane said the way the Bengals dominated Sunday’s game from the very beginning was humbling.

“I can’t remember a game where we kick off, down 7-0, three-and-out, down 14-0, three-and-out, in a long time, since I’ve been here,” Beane said.

One thing Beane is confident in is head coach Sean McDermott, whom Beane praised for holding the team together in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency.

“I thought Sean did a heck of a job this year,” Beane said. “As I told the team yesterday, this is my 25th season in the league, I don’t remember a team coming close to what got thrown this team’s way, and I thought Sean navigated that really well.”

But the ending to the Bills’ season was a major disappointment, and both Beane and McDermott may feel their seats getting hot if they don’t get past the divisional round a year from now.