Bills go up 10-3 on Josh Allen touchdown

The Bills running game is in high gear in the first half at Highmark Stadium.

Quarterback Josh Allen ran five yards to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown that put the Bills up 10-3 with 13:32 left in the first half. The Bills ran for 55 of the 75 yards on that drive and they have 94 rushing yards over two possessions.

Allen has 26 of them on five carries, James Cook has seven carries for 38 yards, and Ty Johnson has chipped in with 23 more on two carries as well as a lateral from Allen. Johnson also had a 14-yard catch on the touchdown drive.

The Chiefs used passes to wide receiver Rashee Rice and tight end Travis Kelce to move into field goal range on their first dive and stayed there after a third down incompletion to wide receiver Justin Watson. Harrison Butker’s kick briefly tied the game and now the Chiefs will have to get back to work.