Bills have four takeaways, but lead Patriots just 20-14 at halftime

The Patriots had four giveaways in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Bills. But somehow, New England is down by just six points at halftime as Buffalo leads 20-14.

While New England started the game with a 98-yard kickoff return, quarterback Bailey Zappe had a pass tipped and intercepted on the Patriots’ first play from scrimmage. That led to a Buffalo field goal.

Later in the first quarter, Zappe threw a pass to the left that was picked off by Rasul Douglas. Josh Allen cashed in on that opportunity with a 1-yard touchdown after starting the possession on New England’s 14.

Then New England tight end Pharaoh Brown fumbled, which led to another Tyler Bass field goal to make the score 13-7.

Finally, Douglas had his second interception of the half — this one he returned for a 40-yard touchdown to make the score 20-7.

The Patriots were able to put together one successful offensive drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown run by Zappe. That cut Buffalo’s advantage down to six.

Allen is 7-of-20 for just 46 yards passing with an interception. But he leads with 35 yards on six carries with a TD. James Cook has 30 yards on seven carries.

Zappe is 9-of-17 passing for 113 yards with three picks. He’s New England’s leading rusher with 36 yards on four carries with a TD.

The Bills will receive the second-half kickoff.