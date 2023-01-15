Bills need less than 10 minutes to take 14-0 lead over Dolphins
Published January 15, 2023 08:33 AM
The Bills were 14-point favorites today against the Dolphins. It took them less than 10 minutes to take a 14-point lead.
After James Cook ran for a touchdown, the Bills lead 14-0 in the first quarter.
The Bills’ touchdown drive was set up by a bad pass by Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, which Buffalo’s Dean Marlowe intercepted. Thompson is looking very much like the seventh-round rookie he is -- and unlike another seventh-round rookie, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who showed yesterday how unusual a seventh-round rookie he is.
We saw yesterday with the Jaguars’ comeback victory that no NFL game is over in the first quarter, but this game is starting to feel that way.