Bills OC Ken Dorsey: “I’ve got a ton of trust in Josh Allen”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw three interceptions and lost a fumble on Monday night against the Jets, but offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey says he doesn’t have any doubts about Allen’s ability to lead the offense.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got a ton of trust in Josh Allen,” Dorsey said this morning.

Dorsey pointed out that Allen’s four-turnover performance was out of the ordinary and not something we’ve seen from Allen often, and that Allen wouldn’t have reached the point where he’s recognized as one of the game’s best quarterbacks if he didn’t know how to take care of the football.

But Monday night’s performance really was ugly, and the Bills could dig a big hole for themselves if they fall to 0-2 with a loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Allen needs to justify the trust the Bills have in him by playing a whole lot better on Sunday.