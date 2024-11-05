Bills officially place DL Dawuane Smoot on IR with wrist injury

The Bills officially placed defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Smoot has a wrist injury that requires surgery.

He has played all along the defensive line, totaling 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in seven games this season.

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday he is hopeful Smoot can return this season.

Smoot will have to miss a minimum of four games before returning to the active roster.