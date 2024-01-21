Bills out to 3-0 lead; Mike Edwards questionable to return

The Bills are on the scoreboard first in Buffalo.

Tyler Bass hit a 27-yard field goal to cap the opening drive of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and the Bills are up 3-0 with just under seven minutes off the clock in the first quarter. The Bills moved the ball to the 11-yard-line, but had to settle for the field goal after a third down pass was batted down at the line by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Quarterback Josh Allen was 5-of-7 for 32 yards and he ran three times for 12 yards. The first of those runs saw him lateral the ball to running back Ty Johnson, who then ran for 12 more yards. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said the ball may have gone forward, but the Chiefs did not challenge the play.

Chiefs safety Mike Edwards went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation and is considered questionable to return.

The last Bills-Chiefs game also featured a lateral, but Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s toss to Kadarius Toney for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter was wiped out by an offside flag on Toney. The Bills held on to win that game at Arrowhead Stadium and they’ll hope for the same result in their neighborhood.