Bills re-sign Dane Jackson

  
Published March 17, 2023 10:55 AM
March 16, 2023 08:46 AM
The Bills are re-signing Jordan Poyer on a two year deal, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the safety's value in Buffalo.

Cornerback Dane Jackson is officially back with the Bills for the 2023 season.

The Bills tendered Jackson as a restricted free agent earlier this week and General Manager Brandon Beane indicated on Thursday that the two sides were working on a contract that would lower Jackson’s cap hit from the one he would carry by playing out the year on the $2.627 million tender.

Those talks reached their conclusion on Friday. The Bills announced that Jackson has signed a one-year deal with the team, but did not disclose any other terms.

Jackson had 57 tackles, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 15 appearances for the team last season.