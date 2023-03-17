Bills re-sign Dane Jackson

Cornerback Dane Jackson is officially back with the Bills for the 2023 season.

The Bills tendered Jackson as a restricted free agent earlier this week and General Manager Brandon Beane indicated on Thursday that the two sides were working on a contract that would lower Jackson’s cap hit from the one he would carry by playing out the year on the $2.627 million tender.

Those talks reached their conclusion on Friday. The Bills announced that Jackson has signed a one-year deal with the team, but did not disclose any other terms.

Jackson had 57 tackles, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 15 appearances for the team last season.