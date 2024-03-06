Bills re-sign David Edwards

The Bills are set to trade Ryan Bates to the Bears when the new league year gets underway next week, but they are holding onto another backup on their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, the Bills are re-signing David Edwards. It is a two-year deal for Edwards.

Edwards joined the Bills as a free agent last year and appeared in every game as a reserve. The 2019 fifth-round pick spent his first four seasons with the Rams and started 45 times during his time with the NFC West team.

The Bills are set to have all of their starting linemen back in 2024 and Edwards’ new deal adds to the continuity up front in Buffalo.