Bills re-sign David Quessenberry

  
Published March 21, 2023 10:01 AM
March 16, 2023 08:46 AM
The Bills are re-signing Jordan Poyer on a two year deal, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the safety's value in Buffalo.

Offensive tackle David Quessenberry will be back in Buffalo.

Quessenberry has agreed to terms with the Bills on a new contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Last year Quessenberry played in every game for the Bills and started three, including starts at both left and right tackle.

The 32-year-old Quessenberry was originally drafted by the Texans in 2013 and also played for the Titans before signing a one-year deal in Buffalo last year.