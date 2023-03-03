 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills re-sign Ike Boettger

  
Published March 3, 2023 09:51 AM
nbc_pft_joshallenready_230303
March 3, 2023 08:16 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into why this will be a critical offseason for the Bills to get back on track early and how Josh Allen being healthy will play a huge factor in that.

The Bills re-signed offensive guard Ike Boettger to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Boettger, an interior offensive lineman, worked his way back to the field in Week 16. He played six snaps in the team’s 35-13 win over the Bears after being activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

He’s a king . I freaking love Ike,” quarterback Josh Allen said during the 2022 season, via Alec White of the team website. “I don’t think you can find one guy in the world that has a bad thing to say about Ike. The ultimate, ultimate team guy.”

Boettger tore his Achilles in a Dec. 26, 2021, game against the Patriots and missed almost all of last season before returning. He played only the one game in 2022.

But Boettger previously started 17 games for the Bills from 2020-21.

He has played five seasons in Buffalo, with 34 game appearances.