Bills re-sign Tyrel Dodson

The Bills have brought back one of their key special teams players.

Buffalo announced on Tuesday that the club has re-signed Tyrel Dodson.

Dodson initially signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before making his debut in 2020.

Last season, Dodson appeared in all 16 of Buffalo’s games (the Week 17 matchup against Cincinnati being canceled) with three starts. He was on the field for 67 percent of special teams snaps and 21 percent of the defensive snaps.

Dodson, who turns 25 in June, had 32 total tackles with a fumble recovery and a sack in 2022.