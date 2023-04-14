 Skip navigation
Bills sign Kevin Jarvis

  
Published April 14, 2023 12:13 PM
The Bills are closing out their week by making an addition to their offensive line group.

The team announced the signing of Kevin Jarvis on Friday afternoon. It’s a one-year deal and no other terms have been announced.

Jarvis was undrafted out of Michigan State last year and he signed with the Lions, but he was placed on injured reserve during the team’s final round of cuts last summer. Jarvis started 39 games at guard and tackle during his time with the Spartans.

The Bills have also signed offensive linemen David Edwards, David Quessenberry and Connor McGovern as free agents this offseason. Dion Dawkins, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Ike Boettger, and Greg Mancz return from last year’s roster.