Bills sign LB DaShaun White

The Bills announced an addition to their roster on Tuesday morning.

The team has signed linebacker DaShaun White. They did not announce any corresponding moves.

White was undrafted out of Oklahoma. He started 49 games during his college time and recorded 90 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions for the Sooners last season.

White played for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL earlier this year. He recorded seven tackles.

Matt Milano, Terrell Bernard, Tyrel Dotson, Dorian Williams, Travian Howard, Baylon Specter, A.J. Klein, and Tyler Matakevich are also vying for roles in the Buffalo linebacking corps this season.

