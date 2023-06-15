 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills sign Nick Guggemos

  
Published June 15, 2023 11:33 AM
YN1SeBPzqvjQ
June 15, 2023 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Sean McDermott’s remarks about the Stefon Diggs situation in Buffalo and map out why they believe there’s a lot more to the story.

The Bills have added a tight end to their roster.

Buffalo announced Nick Guggemos has been signed to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Guggemos entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Seahawks. He was most recently with the Packers, who cut him last month. He’s also spent time with Washington and Cleveland.

As a corresponding roster move, the club announced it had placed tight end Zach Davidson on injured reserve with a knee injury. The move was previously reported on the transaction wire on Wednesday .

Guggemos joins Dawson Knox, 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, and Joel Wilson as tight ends on Buffalo’s roster.