Bills sign seven undrafted free agents

  
Published May 12, 2023 05:08 AM

The Bills announced the signing of seven undrafted free agents on Friday morning.

The group includes defensive tackle DJ Dale, who was a starter when Alabama won the national title by beating Ohio State in January 2021. Dale appeared in 48 games for the Crimson Tide overall and recorded 74 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries.

Four wide receivers are also joining the Bills. Braydon Johnson averaged 16.6 yards per catch during his time at Oklahoma State and Tyrell Shavers returned three blocked punts for touchdowns during a college run that featured stops at Alabama, Mississippi State, and San Diego State. Bryan Thompson had 38 catches for 507 yards in 22 games for Arizona State the last two years and Jalen Wayne had 152 catches while at South Alabama.

The Bills also signed Florida tackle Richard Gouraige and Fresno State running back Jordan Mims.