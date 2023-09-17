Bills stretch lead to 21-10 before halftime

The Bills missed on a chance to score from the 1-yard-line late in the second quarter, but they were able to extend their lead over the Raiders anyway.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver pressured Jimmy Garoppolo into an incompletion from the Raiders end zone on third down and the Bills took over near midfield after a punt. They picked up four first downs over the next seven plays and quarterback Josh Allen capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir. The score came with 18 seconds to go in the half and put the Bills up 21-10.

Allen also threw a touchdown to tight end Dawson Knox earlier in the second quarter and he looked Knox’s way again on fourth down from 1-yard-line with just over two minutes left in the half. Trevon Moehrig knocked the pass away and replays showed wide receiver Stefon Diggs open while coming across the end zone. Allen hit Diggs five times for 40 yards in the half and the quarterback has completed passes to eight different wideouts overall.

The Raiders started the game with a quick touchdown drive, but they had less success moving the ball over the remainder of the half. Garoppolo is 11-of-17 for 132 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while Josh Jacobs has lost six yards on his seven carries.

Those trends will have to change in the second half for the Raiders to get to 2-0.