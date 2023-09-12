Bills take 13-3 lead into halftime

Monday night has not gone the way the Jets hoped it would.

Aaron Rodgers’ debut as the team’s quarterback ended after four plays when he suffered an ankle injury that led him to get X-rays and have a walking boot put on his left foot. The injury took the life out of what had been a raucous MetLife Stadium and the Bills got to work on hammering away any remaining resolve.

Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a touchdown in the second quarter to break a 3-3 tie and linebacker Matt Milano got the ball right back by picking off Zach Wilson. Milano was penalized for taunting the 2021 first-round pick after the play, which pushed them back to midfield and helped force them to settle for a Tyler Bass field goal that made it 13-3 at the half.

Allen is 17-of-21 for 133 yards and an interception to go with the touchdown and Diggs has six catches for 54 yards overall.

Rodgers’ X-rays were negative, but he’s still been ruled out for the night and the ultimate update on his condition will determine just how much the Jets were thrown off track a few minutes into their season.