Bills take 23-14 lead over Chiefs in fourth quarter

  
Published November 17, 2024 06:54 PM

The Chiefs have their work cut out for them if they are going to remain unbeaten.

A week after getting a miracle win over the Broncos, the Chiefs trail the Bills 23-14 with 12:51 remaining.

The Bills have scored the only points of the second half, getting a 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Curtis Samuel. It completed a 10-play, 83-yard drive while eating up 6:03 off the clock.

The Chiefs had only nine plays for 50 yards and two first downs in the third quarter. They punted on both possessions.

Samuel has five catches for 58 yards, and Allen is 23-of-34 for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Khalil Shakir has seven catches for 60 yards to lead the Bills.