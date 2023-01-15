Bills take early lead on big plays from Stefon Diggs, touchdown catch by Dawson Knox

The Bills were expected to beat the Dolphins easily, and midway through the first quarter that’s the way it’s looking.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit Dawson Knox in the end zone for a nifty touchdown catch that put the Bills up 7-0 with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter.

Stefon Diggs has been the star for the Bills’ offense so far, catching four passes for 88 yards. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has proven himself incapable of covering Diggs; the Dolphins are going to need to fix something in a hurry or else Diggs is going to be running wild through their secondary all day.

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson had a chance at a huge play on Miami’s first possession, but Jaylen Waddle dropped Thompson’s deep ball. That costly mistake was precisely the kind of thing that can’t happen if a 14-point underdog is going to pull an upset.