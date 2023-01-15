 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills take lead on Cole Beasley TD

  
Published January 15, 2023 10:50 AM
nbc_fnia_wcpreviews_230114
January 14, 2023 10:22 PM
The FNIA crew breaks down the remaining games in the NFL's Wild Card round, covering the Bills' determination, the Giants' chances in Minnesota, the Cowboys' stakes and more.

Cole Beasley is back for the Bills.

Beasley, the veteran receiver who came out of retirement to try to go on a playoff run with his old team, scored a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter today as Buffalo took a 27-24 lead.

The Bills’ touchdown drive came on a short field after Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an ugly interception. A seventh-round rookie who is playing only because both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are hurt, Thompson has been struggling.

But Thompson also hasn’t been getting a lot of help from the Dolphins’ receivers, particularly Jaylen Waddle, who has had three potential big plays in his hands and failed to catch all three of them.

The Dolphins need to give Thompson some help to pull off this upset.