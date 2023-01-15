Bills take lead on Cole Beasley TD

Cole Beasley is back for the Bills.

Beasley, the veteran receiver who came out of retirement to try to go on a playoff run with his old team, scored a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter today as Buffalo took a 27-24 lead.

The Bills’ touchdown drive came on a short field after Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an ugly interception. A seventh-round rookie who is playing only because both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are hurt, Thompson has been struggling.

But Thompson also hasn’t been getting a lot of help from the Dolphins’ receivers, particularly Jaylen Waddle, who has had three potential big plays in his hands and failed to catch all three of them.

The Dolphins need to give Thompson some help to pull off this upset.