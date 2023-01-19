 Skip navigation
Bills, Titans, Jags will play in London next season; Chiefs, Patriots will be in Germany

  
Published January 19, 2023 02:14 AM
The NFL will be playing five games in Europe next season and we know five of the teams that will be playing in those contests.

The league announced on Thursday that the Bills, Titans, and Jaguars will all be the designated home teams for games in London. The Chiefs and Patriots will carry the same designation for games in Germany.

Buffalo and Tennessee will be playing their games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while the Jags will be at Wembley Stadium. The locations for the Chiefs and Patriots will be announced in the future with Munich and Frankfurt both set to host games in the coming years.

The opponents and dates for those games will also be announced in the future. Those five games will be the only international games during the 2023 season as the NFL will not be going to Mexico City due to renovations at Estadio Azteca.