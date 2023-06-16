Bills to hold 11 open training camp practices

The Bills will be back at St. John Fisher University for training camp and they announced their schedule for this summer on Friday.

Eleven overall practices will be open to the public, although one of those will take place at Highmark Stadium. The team will hold their “Return of Blue/Red” practice at their home stadium on August 4.

The other 10 open practice sessions will take place at St. John Fisher. The first will be on July 26 and they will also welcome fans on July 27-28, July 30-August 1, August 3, August 6-7, and August 9-10. Their first preseason game will be a home date with the Colts on August 12.

Given this week’s drama, fans who attend the practices will likely be curious to make sure wide receiver Stefon Diggs is taking part in the sessions and that all appears to be copacetic between him and the rest of the team.