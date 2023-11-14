Bills use Broncos turnover to tie game 15-15

The Bills needed a break, and they got one.

Russell Wilson threw a third-and-six pass off target, forcing Courtland Sutton to dive for a 3-yard gain. Sutton scrambled to his feet before being touched down, but Taron Johnson forced a fumble that Rasul Douglas recovered at the Buffalo 45.

The Bills, who went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half with three passes, smartly turned back to their running game. James Cook did the heavy lifting before Lativus Murray had the final 8 yards, including the 3-yard touchdown.

Tyler Bass’ PAT has tied the game at 15-15 with 6:42 remaining in the third quarter.

Murray has eight carries for 62 yards, and Cook has six for 37.