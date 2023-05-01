Billy Turner visited with Jets

The Jets are looking at some veteran help for their offensive line.

New York hosted Billy Turner on a free-agent visit, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Turner, 31, was limited to eight games last season due to knee issues. But he recently expressed that he’s “100 percent healthy ” and felt like something would happen soon.

A third-round pick in the 2014 draft, Turner has appeared in 91 games with 75 starts for the Dolphins, Broncos, and Packers.

New York drafted two offensive linemen over the weekend: center Joe Lippmann out of Wisconsin and tackle Carter Warren out of Pitt.