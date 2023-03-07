Black Friday game will stream for free on Amazon Prime

Black Friday deals are a staple of the holiday shopping season and Amazon Prime Video will be providing one for NFL fans who don’t subscribe to the service.

Amazon announced on Tuesday that the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game will stream for free on the service. Amazon took over as the home of Thursday Night Football for the 2022 season with games streaming to subscribers on a weekly basis.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game,” vice president of Prime Video Jay Marine said in a statement. “We’re so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera. As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action.”

The Black Friday game is expected to get underway at 3 p.m. ET on November 24.