Blake Corum will stay at Michigan for the 2023 season

Running back Blake Corum isn’t waiting to see what Jim Harbaugh does before making his decision about returning to Michigan for the 2023 season.

Corum announced on social media Monday that he will be returning to school for another season. Corum’s teammate Luke Schoonmaker announced he was making the opposite decision earlier in the day.

Corum ran 247 times for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns before suffering a late-season knee injury that kept him out for almost all of the final three games of the season. The Wolverines will also have quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards back in what should be a productive offense in 2023.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Devon Achane are the top backs to announce their plans to enter the NFL draft this year.