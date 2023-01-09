 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Blake Corum will stay at Michigan for the 2023 season

  
Published January 9, 2023 10:00 AM
nbc_psnff_hutchinsoninterview_230108
January 8, 2023 11:56 PM
Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison catch up with Aidan Hutchinson after the Lions’ 20-16 win over the Packers to explain how Dan Campbell’s culture is taking shape, his adjustment to the NFL level and more.

Running back Blake Corum isn’t waiting to see what Jim Harbaugh does before making his decision about returning to Michigan for the 2023 season.

Corum announced on social media Monday that he will be returning to school for another season. Corum’s teammate Luke Schoonmaker announced he was making the opposite decision earlier in the day.

Corum ran 247 times for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns before suffering a late-season knee injury that kept him out for almost all of the final three games of the season. The Wolverines will also have quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards back in what should be a productive offense in 2023.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Devon Achane are the top backs to announce their plans to enter the NFL draft this year.