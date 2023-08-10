 Skip navigation
Bob Iger: Penn National’s offer for ESPN BET was better than the rest — “by far”

  
Published August 10, 2023 12:40 PM

It’s always about the money.

When they say it’s about the money, it’s about the money. When they say it’s not about the money, it’s not about the money.

For ESPN’s recent deal with Penn National, it was about the money. As in $1.5 billion in cash over 10 years, plus even more value in stock.

“We believe there’s an opportunity to significantly grow engagement across ESPN consumers, particularly young consumers,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday, via FrontOfficeSports.com. “And why PENN? Because PENN stepped up in a very aggressive way and made an offer to us that was better than any of the competitive offers — by far.”

That’s a compelling statement. It means that the others who made offers grossly underestimated the value of the partnership, or that Penn grossly overestimated it.

Meanwhile, Iger said that Disney continues to look for a strategic partner in the operation of ESPN.

“We’re not necessarily looking for a cash infusion when it comes to potential partners,” Iger said. “We are looking for partners that are going to help ESPN transition to a [direct-to-consumer] model. That can come in the form of content, or distribution and marketing support, or both.”

The cash infusion isn’t needed, not with $150 million per year from Penn over the next 10 years. And it doesn’t take a genius (which qualifies me completely) to believe that the deal was timed to land more than a month after the bulk of the recent ESPN layoffs had concluded.