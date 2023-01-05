 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bobby Wagner: Spoiling Seahawks playoff hopes something worth playing for

  
Published January 5, 2023 02:14 AM
nbc_csu_hyundaiheadlines_230102
January 2, 2023 01:39 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal their headlines coming out of Week 17, featuring the battle for L.A. between the Chargers and Rams, as well as the Falcons defeating the Cardinals.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that he sees this season as a “professional failure ” and it’s hard to argue with that assessment when you see the team’s 5-11 record going into their season finale, but it doesn’t mean that the team’s players have stopped thinking about ending the season on a high note.

That finale will take place in Seattle and it will be Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner’s first time playing there since being released by the Seahawks in the offseason. Wagner said he’ll be feeling “a lot of emotions” about being back in a place he knows well and that playing a Seahawks team that remains in the playoff hunt will be at the center of some of them.

“It’s going into a stadium I’ve been thousands of times, played hundreds of times ,” Wagner said, via ESPN.com. “And to be in a position to spoil their playoff hopes is always a good position, something worth playing for. And it will be fun to go back there, be back in front of those fans that I spent so much time [around]. And it should be a fun game.”

If Wagner can help the Rams pull off the win, he’ll be more popular in Detroit than in Seattle even though a Rams win could lower the 2023 first-round pick that the Lions get as part of the Matthew Stafford trade. A Seahawks loss would mean the Lions are in the playoffs with a win over the Packers in the final game of Week 18 and that would be a welcome development regardless of draft implications.