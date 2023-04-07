Boogie Basham: This year can set me up for life or set me up for somewhere else

When the Bills drafted defensive end Boogie Basham in the second round in 2021, the hope was that he’d help the team put together an overwhelming pass rush.

That hasn’t quite happened through his first two seasons. Basham has had flashes, including a pair of sacks in the playoffs, but his overall production has left a lot of room for growth heading into his third season.

Basham knows that he has to show that growth if he’s going to be assured of a future in Buffalo beyond this season. If he doesn’t move up in Year Three, he could be moving out.

“This year can either set you up for life or set you up somewhere else,” Basham said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I got that mindset, whether it’s at Buffalo or somewhere else, I got to set myself up to be great somewhere.”

The Bills hope to have Von Miller back to form this season, but he can’t be a one-man show off the edge so a leap from Basham would be a big plus in Buffalo.